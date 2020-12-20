7 Cabinet Ministers submit resignations over PM Oli's decision to dissolve parliament

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 20 (ANI): Hours after Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari ratified the proposal of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for the dissolution of Parliament and announced dates for an election, seven Cabinet Ministers have submitted their resignations.

The seven Ministers who have submitted their resignations are -- Barsha Man Pun, Minister for Energy, Shakti Basnet, Minister for Forest and Soil Conservation, Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Minister for Education, Rameshwar Ray Yadav, Minister for Labour, Bina Magar, Minister for Drinking Water, Ghana Shyam Bhusal, Minister for Agriculture and Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Tourism.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in Kathmandu demanding their resignation.

Both the opposition and the factions of the ruling party have taken to the streets against the dissolution of the parliament deeming it as unconstitutional, according to sources.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of both the PM and the President.

Earlier today, according to a press release by the President Office, "Nepal President ratifies the proposal of parliament dissolution presented forward by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli."

Upon the recommendation of the council of ministers, President Bhandari also announced the date of the national polls to be held in two phases on April 30 and May 10 in 2021.

This comes after Prime Minister Oli had summoned an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers after a series of meetings with the party's leadership and ministers on Saturday.

Oli was under pressure to withdraw an ordinance related to the Constitutional Council Act that he had issued on Tuesday and got endorsed by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The Nepal PM has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal.

Earlier today, Prachanda reached PM residence to get first-hand knowledge on the issue. However, PM remained reserved and didn't say anything except that "he will take a firm action today".



"Nepal President ratifies the proposal of parliament dissolution presented forward by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli."

Upon the recommendation of the council of ministers, President Bhandari also announced the date of the national polls to be held in two phases on April 30 and May 10 in 2021.

This comes after Prime Minister Oli had summoned an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers after a series of meetings with the party's leadership and ministers on Saturday.

Oli was under pressure to withdraw an ordinance related to the Constitutional Council Act that he had issued on Tuesday and got endorsed by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The Nepal PM has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal.

Earlier today, Prachanda reached PM residence to get first-hand knowledge on the issue. However, PM remained reserved and didn't say anything except that "he will take a firm action today".

Prime Minister Oli convened the cabinet meeting at 9:45 AM and made the decision in less than an hour.

The latest step of the Oli-led administration comes amid a rising rift inside the ruling party and the house adjourned for the longest period of time in Nepal's history. Since the Constitution does not have a provision for the House dissolution, the move is likely to be challenged in the court.

Subsequently, the cabinet has forwarded the proposal of dissolution of the Parliament to the President for consideration. Usually, the President is consulted in advance on these issues by the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, the President should approve the dissolution of the parliament.

This will lead to strong opposition from the Prachanda and Madhav Nepal camp and they are likely to protest and even file a writ in the Supreme court challenging this position taken by Prime Minister Oli.

Reacting swiftly after the confirmation of the decision, Narayankaji Shrestha, Spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party reacted calling it undemocratic.

"I got to know about the recommendation just now. The decision has been made in haste as all the ministers weren't present in the cabinet meeting this morning. This is against the democratic norms and would take the nation backward, this can't be implemented," Narayankaji Shrestha, Spokesperson for the ruling Nepal Communist Party told ANI. (ANI)

