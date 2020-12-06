7 COVID-19 patients in Peshawar die as oxygen cylinders fail to reach hospital on time

Peshawar [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): As many as seven coronavirus patients died in Peshawar's Khyber Teaching Hospital as the oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi failed to reach the hospital on time.



The hospital authorities informed Geo News that the incident took place on Saturday when the coronavirus patients died due to non-supply of continuous oxygen.

"The hospital receives oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi...Oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi did not arrive on time," said Khyber Teaching Hospital spokesperson.

The hospital has launched an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

