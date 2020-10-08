7 Indians kidnapped in Tripoli safe, India in touch with Libya Govt for their safe return

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The government has confirmed that seven Indian nationals were kidnapped in Libya last month and that it is working to free them.

The seven Indian nationals, hailing from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, were kidnapped (at a place called Asshwerif.. doubtful) in Libya on September 14. They were working at a construction and oil field supplies company and were kidnapped on their way to the Tripoli airport to catch a flight to India.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson on Thursday said that kidnapped workers are safe and the Indian mission in Tunisia is in touch with the Libyan government for efforts to free them.



"Our Embassy in Tunisia, which handles matters relating to the welfare of Indian nationals in Libya, has reached out to the Libyan government authorities concerned, as also the international organisations present there, to seek their help in rescuing the Indian nationals. The employer has been contacted by the kidnappers and shown photographs as proof that the Indian nationals were safe and keeping well," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in his weekly press conference.

"The government is in touch with their family members and would like to assure them that we are making all possible efforts, in consultation and coordination with Libyan authorities and the employer, to trace our nationals and secure their release from captivity at the earliest," he said.

In September 2015, an advisory had been issued for Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Libya in view of the security situation there.

Later, in May 2016, the Government imposed a complete travel ban irrespective of the purpose in view of the much-deteriorated security situation. This travel ban is still in force. (ANI)

