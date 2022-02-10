7 injured after truck plunges into ravine in southern Philippines

Manila [Philippines], February 10 (ANI/Xinhua): A small truck carrying people and goods fell into a ravine in the southern Philippines, killing at least nine people and injuring seven others, police said on Thursday.



Police said the accident happened around 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday along a highway in Baliguian, a town in Zamboanga del Norte province.

The nine victims were hitch riders sitting on top of sacks of dried coconut kernel for delivery, police said, and the truck driver was among the injured.

Initial investigation showed that the driver lost control of the vehicle as the truck's brake malfunctioned. (ANI/Xinhua)

