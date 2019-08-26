7 killed, 11 Injured in bus accident in China

Beijing [China], Aug 26 (Sputnik/ANI): At least seven people were killed and 11 were injured in a bus accident on a highway in southern China's Guangdong province.

The incident occurred on the Shenyang-Haikou highway when the bus overturned. As a result, six people were killed, one died in the hospital, and 11 others received minor injuries.

There is no information about the number of people inside the bus at the time of the accident, but the said vehicle's capacity is 44. An investigation into the causes of the incident is underway. (Sputnik/ANI)

