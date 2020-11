Tianjin [China], November 1 (ANI): Seven people were killed and five others sustained injuries after a railway bridge collapsed in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Sunday, informed local authorities.



The collapse occurred at around 9 am on Sunday when over 30-meter-long bridge in Tianjin's Binhai New Area was undergoing repair works, reported Xinhua.

A rescue operation is underway.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation (ANI)