7 killed, 50 injured in building collapse after explosion in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 28 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 50 others injured when a commercial building collapsed in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday after a massive explosion. The exact cause of the blast remains unclear, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said seven people were killed in the explosion. "We have come to know that at least 50 people were injured in the incident," he added.

The police officer said they did not find any evidence of an act of sabotage that could cause the explosion in the building.



Witnesses said broken glass walls of several nearby buildings and shopping malls littered the road outside the three-story building. Two buses were also heavily damaged due to the explosion.

Debashish Bardhan, deputy director (Dhaka zone) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence said the search-and-rescue operation is still on to be sure if there is anyone trapped in the building.

A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the explosion. (ANI)

