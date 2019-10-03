Representative image
Representative image

7 killed as Typhoon Mitag hits South Korea

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:36 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 03 (ANI): Atleast seven people were killed as powerful typhoon Mitag made landfall in South Korea, Sputnik reported citing emergency services on Thursday.
The number of casualties is expected to go up as three members of the same family are believed to have been buried in a landslide in the southern city of Busan.
Mitag hit the Korea peninsula on Wednesday night. Following which, more than 250 flights were cancelled in the island, with sea routes being blocked. Schools were closed or had their hours shortened.
Multiple buildings have been flooded as parts of South Korea recorded 500 millimetres of rainfall. Electrical supplies in various regions have been disrupted. Scores of people were evacuated from their houses.
The typhoon left the Korean Peninsula early on Thursday. However, rains continue to wreak havoc in the parts of the country.
Air traffic in the area has been resumed, while vessels are still prohibited from going to the sea, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposed visit to India, Vietnam on Thursday said the situation in South China Sea is serious and Hanoi will welcome if India plays a role in bringing peace and stability in the region.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:23 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 03 (Sputnik/ANI): At least three policemen have been injured in a fight that took place in the police headquarters of the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, Sputnik reported.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:19 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 03 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Nepal government to release the report of the Lal Commission, which investigated deadly violence of the 2015 Terai Movement.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:08 IST

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 03 (ANI): At least 11 people, including a policeman, were killed in anti-government protests of Southen Iraqi cities on Thursday, reported Sputnik.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:36 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 03 (ANI): A high-level Taliban delegation on Thursday morning met Pakistan Foreign Ministry Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the Afghan peace process and other issues of mutual interest.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:21 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 03 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Crown Prince of Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and offered condolences over the demise of his uncle, Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:57 IST

Hong Kong, Oct 3 (ANI): China regularly likes to point the finger at the US for harbouring a "Cold War mentality", but nothing speaks of militaristic ambitions and martial glory as a large military parade. And no military spectacle comes close to the size of the event held in Tiananmen Square on Octob

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:49 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has cancelled events "until further notice" after undergoing a heart surgery.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:23 IST

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 3 (ANI): Madagascar is set to issue a postal stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of India's founding father.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With an aim to further intensify bilateral relations between the two countries, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday arrived in the national capital on a four-day visit to India.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:21 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi was the spiritual leader of America's non-violence movement - that is how the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, described the leader of India's independence struggle, who influenced American social activist Martin Luther King

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): India has blocked Masood Khan, the president of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from attending an event in the Lower House of the French Parliament.

