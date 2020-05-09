7 more COVID-19 cases in Nepal, tally reaches 109

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 9: Seven more COVID-19 cases were reported in Nepal on Saturday morning, taking the total count of the country's coronavirus cases to 109.

"Tests undertaken at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu and Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar have further confirmed 7 new cases. Of the newly infected patients, three are females from Bhulke of Udaypur, three males from Kapilvastu and one male from Chhapkaiya, Parsa," said Dr Sameer Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson of country's Health Ministry.

On Thursday, Nepal had breached the 100-mark of COVID-19 cases.

The first case in the Himalayan nation was reported in February.

So far, a total of 15,499 samples have been tested in Nepal using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) while 54,531 samples have been tested using the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT). (ANI)

