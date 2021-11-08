7 prisoners escape from prison in Cambodia: police chief

Stung Treng [Cambodia], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua) Seven dangerous escapees are being sought after breaking out of the Stung Treng Provincial Prison in Northeastern Cambodia early Monday, said Major General Aun Sivutha, police chief of Stung Treng province.

The seven inmates were spending their prison terms, ranging from four years to life imprisonment, for drug trafficking and theft, he said.



"They first escaped from their prison cell and then, they used tools and sticks taken from a workshop to make a hole in the prison's concrete wall and escaped shortly after 3:00 a.m. local time," Sivutha told Xinhua.

"When our guards saw them escaping, they gave chase and fired warning shots, but could not stop them," he said. "Currently, our authorities across the province are hunting for them."

In August, four inmates broke out of Southern Kandal Provincial Prison while guards locked them in a gym and they had broken through a fence, but they all were recaptured soon after the breakout. (ANI/Xinhua)

