7 schools in Nepal reconstructed with Indian aid ready for handover

Nuwakot [Nepal], September 25 (ANI): Seven schools in Nepal's Nuwakot and Gorkha Districts newly reconstructed schools with Indian aid are ready for handover. The schools were built under the Post Earthquake Reconstruction of Education Sector Projects and reconstructed after they were destroyed by an earthquake in 2015.

Four schools in Nuwakot and three in Gorkha District are ready for handover

"Construction at four schools in Nuwakot and three schools in Gorkha districts have been completed and ready for handing over to the service of people. The inauguration dates will be announced shortly. One school in Nuwakot has already been handed over and in service since February 2020," an online platform tracking the reconstruction work stated.



The Aiselubhume Secondary School in Nuwakot bordering China has been handed over in February earlier this year before the nation went into lockdown following rising COVID-19 cases.

India has committed to construct as many as 70 schools in eight districts and is extending a helping hand in reconstruction and improving the education status of the country.

On Tuesday, India had released NPR 1.54 billion to Nepal towards post-earthquake reconstruction assistance.

With the latest round of handover, India has reimbursed about USD 72 million from grants to the Nepal Government for reconstruction work in the housing sector.

India also has committed to rebuild 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 92 per cent of the houses have been completed. (ANI)

