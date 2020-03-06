70 hospitalised after gas leak at Karachi chemical factory: Report

Karachi [Pakistan], Mar 6 (ANI): At least 70 people were hospitalised after apparent exposure to chlorine gas leaked from a chemical factory in Karachi's Port Qasim area on Friday, Pakistani media reported, citing officials.

The chlorine gas leaked from Engro Polymer & Chemicals Plant, the factory informed in a statement, adding that specific areas of the plant have been "taken offline" as a precautionary measure.

"The matter was quickly contained and the affected persons were immediately taken for necessary first aid to nearby medical facilities. Patients were being released after necessary first aid. No fainting spells, injuries or fatalities have been reported thus far," the statement read, as cited by Dawn.

However, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Seemin Jamali said that 70 patients had been brought to the facility, at least one of which was in critical condition.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

