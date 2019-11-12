70-year old American woman lies on floor of Islamabad airport in protest

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 11 (ANI): A 70-year old American woman caused a scene at the Islamabad airport on Monday by lying down on the floor after the authorities attempted to deport her.

The woman was allegedly blacklisted by authorities in Pakistan, the reason, however, is not clear. She had arrived in the country in a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Manchester to Islamabad, reported Geo news.

When the airport staff tried to deport her, she started screaming and lay down on the floor of the airport in protest. The American embassy was contacted and called at the airport to resolve the issue.

According to the woman's passport, she is a 70-year old American national born in Washington. (ANI)

