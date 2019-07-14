Representative Image
Representative Image

7.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia's Malaku Island

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 16:06 IST

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck off the Maluku islands in Eastern Indonesia on Sunday, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 9:10 (UTC), was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 102 kilometres off the coastal town of Laiwui.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning has been issued.
Indonesia is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.
In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the Sumatra island triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 15:18 IST

Nepal opens Kosi barrage gates, adjoining areas in Bihar in danger

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 14 (ANI): Nepal on Sunday opened all 56 sluice gates of Kosi barrage as the water level rose to an alarming situation following incessant rain across the Himalayan nation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:30 IST

Former Bangla Prez Hussain Muhammad Ershad passes away at 89

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Former Bangladesh President Hussain Muhammad Ershad passed away on Sunday, aged 89, after weeks in a Dhaka hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:18 IST

50 dead due to flooding post incessant rains in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 14 : Incessant rainfall across the Himalayan nation since last week has increased the death toll to 50, the police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:06 IST

US Congresswoman's aide faces backlash for wearing Bose t-shirt

Washington DC [USA], July 14 (ANI): The aide of a US Congresswoman is facing backlash from Republican supporters and right-wing media of the country after a video of him wearing a t-shirt with an image of Subhash Chandra Bose emblazoned on it went viral.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 12:00 IST

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits western Australia

Canberra [Australia], July 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck western Australia on Sunday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:06 IST

Second round of Kartarpur corridor talks underway between India...

Wagah Border [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Officials from India and Pakistan on Sunday began the second round of talks over finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor, on the Pakistani side of the border. 

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:45 IST

Nepal floods: 43 dead, over 24 missing, says police

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 14 (ANI): At least 43 people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries due to the havoc created by floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall, the police said here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:10 IST

Another Canadian citizen detained in China amid diplomatic row

Beijing [China], July 14 (ANI): A Canadian citizen has been detained in Yantai, a city in northeastern China, Global Affairs Canada said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 07:12 IST

India, Pak to hold meeting on Kartarpur corridor today

New Delhi [India], Jul 14 (ANI): Officials from India and Pakistan are slated to meet on Sunday to finalise the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:38 IST

Czech Republic: 1 dead, 7 wounded after van collides with train

Prague [Czech Republic], July 14 (ANI): At least one person lost their life while seven others were wounded after a van collided with a train near a village in Rakovnik here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:18 IST

Power outage strikes NYC, subway services affected

New York [USA], July 14 (ANI): Thousands of people have been left without power across New York City on Saturday evening, according to the energy company responsible for providing electricity to the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:39 IST

Over 1 lakh people left without electricity after 'Barry' makes...

Louisiana [USA], July 14 (ANI): As many as 1, 18, 000 people were left without power on Saturday after category one Hurricane "Barry" made landfall in the region.

Read More
iocl