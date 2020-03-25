Moscow [Russia], Mar 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck off Russia's Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The magnitude of the quake, which occurred at 2:49 am (UTC), was registered at a depth of 56.7 kilometres, about 219 kilometres southeast of the Russian town of Severo-Kuril'sk, the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands
ANI | Updated: Mar 25, 2020 09:29 IST
