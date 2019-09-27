Representative image
Representative image

75 people wounded due to fresh aftershocks in PoK

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:12 IST

Mirpur [PoK], Sept 27 (ANI): Two days after a strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), fresh aftershocks jolted the cities of Mirpur and Jhelum in the region on Thursday, injuring at least 75 people.
The quake measured 4.4 on the Richter Scale and its epicentre was situated six kilometres north of Jhelum, Geo News reported citing the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.
Most of the wounded hailed from Thothal district in Mirpur, sources told the Pakistani news outlet.
No casualties have been reported so far.
The aftershocks came even as PoK is still reeling from Tuesday's quake, which left at least 39 people dead and injured nearly 600 others.
Bridges, mobile phone towers, electricity poles were badly damaged near Mirpur and several roads were completely destroyed and vehicles overturned by the temblor.
The tremors were felt as far as in New Delhi and its national capital region, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:37 IST

