75 Turkish soldiers killed in SDF attack in Ras al-Ain

Ras al-Ain [Syria], Oct 13 (ANI): At least 75 Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks launched by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Ras al-Ain, Kurdish media reported on Sunday.

At least 19 more have suffered injuries in the attacks, reported Sputnik.



Turkey on Wednesday began its long-threatened military operation in northeast Syria to remove Kurdish-led forces from the border area.



The move came days after the US announced it was withdrawing its troops from the region, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) without American military support.



Justifying the move to withdraw US forces, President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned America's military interventions in the Middle East, saying that the country has spent an estimated USD 8 trillion in "fighting and policing" in the region, and lost thousands of soldiers over the years.

Trump has also threatened that he would devastate Ankara's economy if its operation wipes out the Kurdish population in Syria.



Countries around the world including India have expressed concern over the situation on the Turkey-Syria border.



"We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria. Turkey's actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress," India said in a statement. (ANI)





