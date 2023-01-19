75th Army Day: Indian Embassy hosts banquet in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 19 (ANI): The Indian embassy in Nepal hosted a banquet on Wednesday on the occasion of the 75th Indian Army Day. India's envoy to Nepal recalled the lasting bond between the two countries, according to the statement released by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava recalled the bond that the Indian and Nepalese armies share and said it binds both countries.

It is pertinent to mention that Army Day is celebrated in recognition of Lieutenant General (Later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa being appointed the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on 15 January 1949, according to the statement.



Expressing gratitude for the selfless service and sacrifice of Nepali soldiers in the Indian Army, Srivastava reiterated India's commitment to the welfare of Indian Army pensioners and their families residing in Nepal.

During the celebration, General Prabhu Ram Sharma, who was also present there, conveyed his greetings to General Manoj Pande, COAS Indian Army and Honorary General of the Nepali Army, and congratulated General Anil Chauhan, on being appointed the second CDS of India.

He highlighted the intimate relationship between the two armies and appreciated the support of the Indian Army to the Nepali Army in niche' skill development. General Prabhu Ram Sharma also felicitated the valiant gallantry awardee, Nepalese soldiers of the Indian Army, as per the statement.

The event was also attended by former Army Chiefs of Nepal, serving and retired army officers, officers from the diplomatic community, officials from the government of Nepal and the press corps. (ANI)

