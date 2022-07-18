7th COVID-19 wave starts in Iran: Health Minister

Tehran [Iran], July 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi on Sunday said that the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections has started in the country, the official news agency IRNA reported.

At a press conference, he called on the people to receive a booster dose of vaccines and observe the health protocols especially wearing face masks in crowded indoor places.



The Iranian Health Ministry reported 5,751 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while 13 people died from the virus over the past 24 hours.

Among the new cases are 656 hospitalized, of whom 516 are in critical condition, the Ministry said.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Iran in late February 2020, 7,278,478 people have been infected with the virus, including 1,41,499 deaths, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

