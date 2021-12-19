7th term polls of Legislative Council concluded in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, December 19 (ANI): The election for the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) closed late Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.



Voting ended at around 11:00 pm local time (1500 GMT), about half an hour later than originally scheduled due to technical glitches at 11 polling stations, according to Xinhua.

More than 600 polling stations opened at 8.30 am local time (0030 GMT) across Hong Kong for about 4.5 million registered electors to cast their votes. Voters followed anti-epidemic measures and practised social distancing in a polling day that was orderly, smooth and safe.

The membership of the seventh term of the HKSAR LegCo will increase from 70 to 90, and the members are elected by the Election Committee constituency (40 seats), functional constituencies (30 seats), and geographical constituencies (20 seats), respectively, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

