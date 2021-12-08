8 accused arrested in connection with Sri Lankan's mob lynching in Pakistan's Sialkot

Islamabad [Pakistan] December 8 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab police on Wednesday arrested eight more accused for their primary role in the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot, local media reported.

Citing the reports, The Express Tribune reported that around 34 main suspects have been arrested so far, whereas the recent arrests came after the law enforcement officials traced the culprits via CCTV footage and cellular data.

Last week, a mob in Pakistan's Sialkot had tortured the Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana to death before burning his body in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy. The incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area.



Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the killing in Sialkot.

"The incident is an addition in defaming Pakistan's image more, where several such incidents have already been happening with Christians, Hindus, and others in past and some foreigners have also been assassinated," the HRPF chairman had said.

"Rule of law and state has failed to safe the foreigners and non-Muslims which will affect on the individuals and business community also who are interested to come and start work or establish their businesses," HRPF added. (ANI)

