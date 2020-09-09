"8 batches comprising over 500 Maldivians travelled to India in last 2 months for medical treatment"

Male [Maldives], Septemeber 9 (ANI): Eight batches comprising of 500 Maldivians -- patients and their medical attendants -- travelled to India for medical assistance in the last two months amid COVID-19 restrictions, said High Commission of India in Maldives.

"Excellent health cooperation is the cornerstone of India-Maldives bilateral ties!

8 batches comprising over 500 Maldivians, patients plus their medical attendants, travelled to India in the last 2 months for advanced medical treatment despite COVID-related restrictions.9th batch to travel soon!," said High Commission of India in Maldives.

"The ninth batch to travel soon," it added.

Previously in August, India announced a USD 500 million-package to the Maldives for the largest connectivity project in the island nation to connect Male with three neighbouring islands.

New Delhi also announced the creation of an air travel bubble between India and the Maldives.

These 'landmark' announcements were made during a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Abdullah Shahid.

The interaction which took place through video conference as part of regular high-level exchanges between India and Maldives, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). (ANI)

