8 civilians including child killed in airstrike in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Feb 15 (ANI): At least eight people including a child were killed in an airstrike in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday evening.

According to the Attaullah Khogyani, spokesperson for Nangarhar governor, the airstrike occurred in Karak village in Surkh Rod district, TOLOnews reported.

Sources said that those killed were civilians who were returning to their homes after shopping at a local market.

The Afghan defence ministry is yet to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, a statement by the ministry on Saturday said that five airstrikes were conducted over the last 24 hours including the one in Sherzad district in Nangarhar in which six terrorists died and four others were injured. (ANI)

