Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): As many as eight civilians were killed and seven were injured after three mortars hit residential areas in Naw Abad area in Afghanistan's Ghazni city on November 8.



"Eight civilians were killed and seven more were wounded after three mortars hit areas near residential houses in Naw Abad area in the city of Ghazni on Sunday evening," quoting provincial police spokesman Wahidullah Juma, TOLOnews reported. (ANI)