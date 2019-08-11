8 dead as rains wreck havoc in northwest Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 11 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 14 others were injured when heavy rains lashed a large part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday night.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Sunday confirmed six deaths and 14 injuries in rain-related incidents in various districts of the province, Dawn News reported.

The rains, which hit to the province on Friday evening, caused flash floods, road blockades and causalities in several areas, including Bajaur, Lower Dir, Shangla, Chitral, Shangla, Buner and Mardan districts.

The Karakoram Highway, which was blocked at many places due to heavy landslides on Friday night in Dasu area of Upper Kohistan, was reopened to traffic after many hours.

However, the passengers traveling between Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained stranded for many hours.

The Pakistan Metrological Department recorded 131mm rain in Malam Jabba, 50mm in Balakot, 48mm in Besham, 31mm in Bannu, 30mm in Saidu Sharif, 27mm in Kakul, 21mm in Dir Upper, 12mm in Parachinar and 12mm in Dera Ismail Khan.

Meanwhile, at least six people were electrocuted in Karachi as heavy rains lashed parts of the metropolis and Sindh on Sunday. (ANI)

