Commuters on rickshaws and motor vehicles pass through floodwaters after rains lash Karachi  
Commuters on rickshaws and motor vehicles pass through floodwaters after rains lash Karachi  

8 dead as rains wreck havoc in northwest Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:33 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 11 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 14 others were injured when heavy rains lashed a large part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday night.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Sunday confirmed six deaths and 14 injuries in rain-related incidents in various districts of the province, Dawn News reported.
The rains, which hit to the province on Friday evening, caused flash floods, road blockades and causalities in several areas, including Bajaur, Lower Dir, Shangla, Chitral, Shangla, Buner and Mardan districts.
The Karakoram Highway, which was blocked at many places due to heavy landslides on Friday night in Dasu area of Upper Kohistan, was reopened to traffic after many hours.
However, the passengers traveling between Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained stranded for many hours.
The Pakistan Metrological Department recorded 131mm rain in Malam Jabba, 50mm in Balakot, 48mm in Besham, 31mm in Bannu, 30mm in Saidu Sharif, 27mm in Kakul, 21mm in Dir Upper, 12mm in Parachinar and 12mm in Dera Ismail Khan.
Meanwhile, at least six people were electrocuted in Karachi as heavy rains lashed parts of the metropolis and Sindh on Sunday. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:51 IST

Typhoon Lekima: 28 dead, 20 missing in east China

Beijing [China], Aug 11 (ANI): At least 28 people lost their lives and 20 remain missing after super typhoon Lekima made landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:12 IST

Samjhuata, Thar trains won't operate till I am in charge of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 11 (ANI): Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has rejected India's request to review the decision of closing down the operations of the Samjhauta and Thar Express trains, saying that the services will not resume till the time he holds the post.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:18 IST

'Pak shedding crocodile tears over J-K is worth exposing'

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): India's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has rattled Pakistan to the brim. At a time when New Delhi promises growth and investment in the region, Pakistan "rejected" all moves and vouched to tak

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:07 IST

Oslo mosque attacker faces murder charge for woman found dead in his home

Oslo [Norway], Aug 11 (ANI): A man suspected of opening fire at a mosque in a suburb of Oslo on Saturday has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in his home, a police official said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:09 IST

Masood Azhar resurfaces

Rome [Italy], Aug 11 (ANI): Epistle by your servant, Assalam-u-Alaikum, Peace be upon you, May Allah bless the "people of Kashmir". Give them the strength, strength, and dominance. Give them victory, protection, and independence. And the mujahideen ... with their stormy attacks ... have approached

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:14 IST

4 Palestinians shot dead in Gaza Strip

Gaza City [Palestine], Aug 11 (ANI): Israeli troops on Saturday gunned down four Palestinian nationals near a security fence with the strife-torn Gaza Strip.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 06:30 IST

Glasgow could host 2020 UN climate change summit

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): The city of Glasgow has been chosen by the British government to host a major UN climate change summit next year if the country's bid is successful.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 06:16 IST

Yemen conflict: Saudi Arabia invites govt, other parties for...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Aug 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Saudi Arabia on Saturday invited the Yemeni government and all parties involved in the conflict in Aden to hold emergency peace negotiations in a bid to strike a deal to end the four-year-old civil war in the neighbouring country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 06:14 IST

Russia testing site blast: 5 dead, rise in radiation level led...

Moscow [Russia], Aug 11 (ANI): At least five persons, employees at Rosatom, Russia's nuclear energy company, were killed in an explosion at a military test site in northern Russia, the state-run firm said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 05:43 IST

Jeffrey Epstein dies in 'apparent suicide' in New York jail

New York [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Jailed multi-millionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has died in "an apparent suicide" at a prison in New York, according to two law enforcement sources on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 05:42 IST

5.2 magnitude quake rattles Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 11 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of southern Sumatra region in Indonesia on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 05:41 IST

China 'badly' wants to make deal with US, says Trump

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday took a swipe at China saying it wants to "badly" chalk out an agreement with his country in order to end the escalating trade friction between the two countries.

Read More
iocl