8 Indian tourists die after falling unconscious at resort in central Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 21 (ANI): Eight Indian tourists, who were found unconscious at a resort in central Nepal, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased -- four adults and four children -- were part of a group of 15 people who were visiting Daman, a tourist destination near Kathmandu, Makwanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Singh Rathore told ANI.

All eight people, who hailed from Kerala, had stayed in the same room at night and turned on a gas heater to keep warm, suggesting that the cause of the death might be suffocation, Rathore added.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

"The group had checked in at the hotel at 9 pm on Monday. An investigation is underway," Rathore said.

The postmortem will be carried out today. (ANI)

