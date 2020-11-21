8 killed, 31 wounded as 23 rockets land in parts of Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 31 others were wounded as 23 rockets landed in various parts of Kabul on Saturday, reported Tolo News citing the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

According to the ministry, the rockets landed in Wazir Akbar Khan and Shahr-e-Naw areas in downtown Kabul, Chahar Qala, the Traffic Roundabout, the Gul-e-Surkh Roundabout in PD4, Sedarat Roundabout, the Spinzar Road in the center of the city, near the National Archive road in PD2, and in Lysee Maryam market and Panjsad Family areas in the north of Kabul.

The wounded were taken to Emergency Hospital in the Shahr-e-Naw area in Kabul.



Doctors from Emergency Hospital had earlier stated that one dead and 28 wounded have been taken to the hospital following rocket attacks in the city, Tolo News reported.

Taliban has denied involvement in the attack.

Afghanistan is under constant attack. Recently, at least five security personnel, including Safar Mohammad Bidar, the police chief of Qaramqul district in Faryab, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the province on Wednesday informed provincial police. (ANI)

