8 Killed, 325 injured as powerful earthquake hits Albania

Tirana [Albania], Nov 26 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and several others were missing after an earthquake struck Albania on Tuesday.

The health ministry had earlier said that at least 325 people were injured in the quake, CNN reported.

The earthquake was measured 6.4 on the Richter Scale and hit at a depth of 20 kilometers, about six miles northwest of Shijak at 3:54 am (local time), according to the United States Geological Survey.

Shirak is located about 18 miles west of Tirana, a city of nearly 9,00,000 people. (ANI)

