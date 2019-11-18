8 killed after boat capsizes in Okara in E Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 : At least eight people were killed after a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Sutlej river in Pakistan's eastern district of Okara on Monday, authorities said.

After quoting the police in the area, Samaa News reported that the incident took place when the people were crossing the river near the Malhu Sheikha area of the district.

According to the rescue officials, eight bodies have been fished out from the river while search for the others is ongoing.

The police further said that the death toll could further rise as rescue efforts are underway for other missing passengers, adding that the cause of the incident could not be ascertained yet.

Following the incident, all district administrations and rescue teams rushed to the area and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Volunteers from nearby areas, who were also rushed to the place, took part in the rescue and search operation.

