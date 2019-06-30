8 killed in Kandahar's blast

Kandahar [Afghanistan], June 30 (ANI): At least eight people were killed in a bomb blast by Taliban on Sunday morning in the Maroof district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

Four Humvees detonated by Taliban suicide bombers during the attack, Tolo News cited the provincial police chief General Tadeen Khan said.

Khan said that security forces also suffered casualties. But he did not give details.

This comes a day after the US Special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad commenced the seventh round of peace talks to end 19-year of Afghan war. (ANI)

