8 killed, several injured in road accident at Pakistan's Jhelum district

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): A speeding dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of eight people, while several others sustained injuries.

The ill-fated van was carrying cement factory workers, ARY News reported.



After receiving information about the accident, rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured people to the nearby hospital.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and sought a report from the administration.

According to ARY News, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology and MNA from Jhelum, Fawad Chaudhry, also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic accident and also prayed for the early recovery of injured passengers. (ANI)

