8 security force personnel freed in operation from Taliban prison in Baghlan

Baghlan [Afghanistan], May 24 (ANI): Eight security force members were freed from a Taliban prison in an operation in northern Baghlan on Sunday night, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Monday.

The operation was launched in Amarkhil village of Baghlan-e-Jadid and the security force members who had been taken captive were freed, reported Tolonews quoting MoD.



Source said that two security forces members were killed, and another was wounded during the operation, the news channel reported.

At least 20 Taliban terrorists, including Amrullah, the designated district governor of Taliban for the district, were killed in Afghan forces operations in Baghlan on Friday night.

Apart from the terrorists, eight members of the Afghan forces also lost their lives in the attack by the Taliban on their outposts in Guzargah-e-Noor district in Baghlan, Tolonews reported, citing two sources from security agencies. (ANI)

