8 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 26 (Sputnik/ANI): At least eight Taliban terrorists have been killed in Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province during air raids by the national security forces, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The precision strikes were carried out in Chilgazi area of the province's Muqur district at 11 pm (18:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

Five other terrorists were injured in the operation.

The Afghan government forces regularly conduct security operations as part of the years-long fight against the Taliban radical movement and also the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia. (Sputnik/ANI)

