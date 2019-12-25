85 Chinese nationals detained in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 25 (ANI): Around 85 Chinese nationals were detained on Wednesday in an operation conducted by Nepal Police for their alleged involvement in poaching and illegal trade activities.

Earlier on Tuesday, police continued their investigation against Chinese nationals arrested for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud and for defying immigration law.

In a co-ordinated move carried out by three police bodies of Nepal, a total of 122 Chinese nationals were detained from various locations inside Nepali capital Kathmandu with a large cache of electronic devices.

The raid was carried by a joint team of the Metropolitan Police Circle Division (MPCD), Metropolitan Police Range under the leadership of CIB (Central Investigation Bureau), Nepal Police. (ANI)