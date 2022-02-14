86 Afghan Radio stations closed since Taliban took over

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 14 (ANI): As February 13 marked the UN's World Radio Day, Afghanistan is anguished as 86 radio stations have halted operations over the past six months since the Taliban took control of the nation.

Media watchdog organizations reported that financial and political issues are the main reasons for the collapse of the Afghan media, reported Tolo News.

The recent political change in Afghanistan following the fall of the republican government has severely affected the Afghan media's radio sector.

Radio Jahan is one of the dozens of radios that has halted operations since last August, reported Tolo News.

"Radio Jahan has halted broadcasting for more than six months due to severe economic challenges," said Mosawar Rasikh, head of Radio Jahan.



"Around 70 per cent of radio stations are closed in the country. The reasons are economic challenges and broadcasting programs--in the current situation. On the other hand, the government insists on collecting taxes from radio stations," said Shafiullah Azizi, head of the Zamzama radio stations.

Based on the statistics, over 300 different kinds of media organizations have been closed since the Taliban swept into power in August, reported Tolo News.

"Our findings show that if the international community doesn't provide financial support to the media, many of these radio stations will be closed within the next six months--this shows a collapse of the media in the country," said Hojatullah Mujadidi, head of the Afghan Independent Journalist Association.

Although the media instrument has technologically developed in a variety of ways, radio still remains one of the main sources of information for people in some countries, reported Tolo News.

"We have a lot of memories from the radio. There was a time when restrictions were imposed on listening to the radio. When we were listening to the radio, we would task one individual to keep a lookout; we were listening to it in secret," said Mangal, a resident of Wardak.

"It was a long time ago. I was a toddler. A radio device was brought into our village. When I was listening to the broadcast, I was thinking there are people inside the radio device," said Abdul Salim, a resident of Wardak.

Radio in Afghanistan began in the era of the former Afghan King Amanullah Khan in 1926. The first radio station was named Radio Kabul and broadcast in Kabul. (ANI)

