9 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan defence zone

Taipei [Taiwan], December 7 (ANI): Amid the growing military incursions from Beijing, at least nine Chinese military planes on Tuesday entered Taiwan's southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

"9 PLA aircraft (J-10*6, J-16*2 and Y-8 EW) entered #Taiwan's southwest ADIZ on December 7, 2021," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense tweeted.

On Monday, at least four Chinese military planes into Taiwan's ADIZ. Meanwhile, 13 Chinese military planes have made incursions this month in Taiwan's identification zone, including seven spotter planes and six fighter jets, reported Taiwan News.



This came as Beijing claims sovereignty over the democratic island and has increased military incursions in Taiwan.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that"Taiwan's independence" means war.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

