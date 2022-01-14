9 dead, 2 rescued in power station flooding in southwest China

Chengdu [China], January 14 (ANI): Nine people have been confirmed dead after a building flooded at a power station in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Friday.



The flooding, which took place at around 1:40 p.m. (local time) Wednesday, trapped 11 maintenance personnel in the power station in Danba County.

Two people were rescued without life-threatening injuries, Xinhua reported.

All the flood water had been pumped out by 2:45 p.m. (local time) Friday, ending a rescue operation joined by over 500 rescue workers from related provincial, prefectural and county departments, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

