9 dead, 6 missing in record rainfall in Seoul

Seoul [South Korea], August 9 (ANI): At least nine people died and six were reported missing in record rainfall in Seoul and the metropolitan region.

Over 100 millimetres per hour of rain hit Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul, on Monday night, Yonhap news agency reported.

The per-hour precipitation in Dongjak district of Seoul reached 141.5 millimetres at one point, marking the highest since the summer of 1942, the report added.



Up to 300 millimetres of rains are forecast for the metropolitan region through Wednesday, said the Korea Meteorological Administration.

As many as 391 people from 230 households in the capital area were displaced and took shelter in public facilities.

Part of a highway, roads, underground roadways and riverside parking lots were blocked, and hiking courses at five national mountain parks were closed for safety concerns.

Eight passenger ferry routes were left out of service. Eighty-eight people were rescued from flooded streams. The interior ministry has upgraded its flood damage watch level from "alert" to "serious." (ANI)

