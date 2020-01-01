9 dead as Indonesia hit by worst flooding since 2013

Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 1 (ANI): At least nine people were killed on Wednesday after heavy monsoon rains struck the Indonesian capital and nearby cities since New Year's Eve, triggering the worst flooding in almost seven years, submerging homes and cars, according to state media citing local authorities.

The Jakarta disaster management agency said that a 16-year-old was electrocuted by a power line, while three more people died of hypothermia, according to Bangkok Post.

"We are hoping that the floodwaters will recede, but if the rain keeps up it will continue," an official said.

State-owned electricity firm PLN has temporarily shut down electricity in 724 flood-hit areas in the city to prevent any electricity-related accidents.

Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency Doni Monardo has urged the affected residents to evacuate to safer places, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has instructed officials of his administration to get directly involved and help evacuate people.

"I want all the officials in the Jakarta administration to make sure that all government buildings and schools are ready to be used as evacuation shelters. Prepare public kitchens, healthcare posts, medicines, sleeping mats, public toilets and other basic needs for evacuees," he was quoted as saying.

The flash floods have disrupted public transportation systems in the city. At least 10 flights at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta were reportedly canceled. (ANI)

