The 13 Indian crew members were rescued by the Sharjah Civil Defence firefighters from the burning vessel anchored at Sharjah Creek near Khalid Port.
9 Indian crew members rescued from UAE boat fire repatriated to India

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:11 IST

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Nine out of the 13 crew members who were rescued from a burning cargo ship in the UAE in May have been repatriated to India, authorities said on Sunday.
The crew members were sent back to India on Saturday, the Consulate General of India in Dubai tweeted.
"With continuous follow-up with concerned Sharjah authorities by the Consulate, 9 Indian crew of the 'dhow', which had caught fire on 8 May 2019, have been repatriated to India yesterday," it said.
The Consulate said that the remaining crew members will return to India soon.
"Consulate helped them with subsistence and also provided them (with) air tickets for India. Others will also return to India soon. Thanks to Sharjah authorities for their support," it said.
The ship was loaded with 6,000 gallons of diesel, 120 exported vehicles and 300 vehicle tyres, all of which were gutted in the massive blaze, Khaleej Times had reported.
No casualties were reported. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:15 IST

