9 killed, 34 hurt as bus veers off road in far-western Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 13 (ANI): At least nine people were killed and 34 others sustained injuries in Baitadi district of far-western Nepal when a passenger bus veered off the road late on Thursday night.

As per the police, the accident occurred at Khodpe of Patan Municipality-8 in Baitadi along Dasarath Chand Highway at around 11 PM on Thursday while it was en route to Mahendranagar from Ganna of Darchula District.



"The bus was en route to Mahendranagar. It fell off the road, about 500 metres down slope at a steep turn. Identities of deceased are yet to be ascertained but seven of the dead are male while 2 are female," Narayan Prasad Adhikari, Deputy Superintendent of Police at District Police Office, Baitadi told ANI over the phone.

Police were able to pull out only eight dead bodies from the bus while one is still stuck inside the ill-fated bus as of 8 AM (local time).

Out of the injured 34 injured passengers, seven with serious injuries have been referred to Dhangadhi for further treatment while 27 are undergoing treatment at Dadheldura District Hospital. (ANI)

