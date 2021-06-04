9 killed after train rams into railway workers in China's Gansu province

Beijing [China], June 4 (ANI): Nine people were killed after a passenger train hit a group of railway workers in the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu on Friday.



The train was heading from the city of Urumqi, the administrative center of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, for the city of Hangzhou in the province of Zhejiang when it rammed into the group of workers in Gansu's prefecture-level city of Jinchang, Sputnik reported citing the China Central Television (CCTV).

The search and rescue operation is underway. The causes of the incident remain unknown. (ANI)

