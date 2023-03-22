9 killed, over 150 injured as 6.8 magnitude quake rattles Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): At least 9 people were killed and over 150 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolted several parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night, Geo News reported citing the authorities.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority KP reported that those killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, included five adults, two women and children.

According to the PDMA report, at least 19 houses across the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were damaged partially due to the earthquake tremors. Tremors from the earthquake were felt across the nation, including in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and other cities, Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Service, the earthquake's epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, and its depth was 180 kilometres (PMD).

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake rocked Afghanistan and parts of India as well, including the capital New Delhi, adding that the quake's epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the National Disaster Management Authority and other institutions to be ready to deal with any emergency.

The tremors were felt in various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including Islamabad.

According to preliminary information shared by EMSC, an earthquake of magnitude of 6.8 struck 77km southeast of Faizabad in Afghanistan. (ANI)







