9 migrants found alive inside lorry container in Kent

Kent [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): A group of nine migrants were rescued from the back of a lorry which was stopped by the police on the M20 motorway in Kent, southeast England, on Wednesday.

The police had received a tip-off regarding the same at around 3:40 pm (local time), following which they stopped the vehicle for checking and found nine migrants inside, reported Sputnik news agency

"Nine people are now being checked as a precaution by the South East Coast Ambulance Service before they are passed to Home Office immigration officers," Kent police spokesman said.

The incident came hours after 39 bodies of migrants, including a teenager, were found in a refrigerator truck in Essex. The driver of the truck has been arrested over suspicions of being connected with the incident. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

