9 school children killed in blast in Afghanistan's Darqad district

Nov 02, 2019 13:39 IST

Darqad [Afghanistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Nine school children were killed in a blast in Tahkhar province's Darqad district on Saturday.
The children were on their way to school when the incident took place, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.
The nature of the blast is yet to be revealed. (ANI)

Pak troops suffer heavy casualties in border clash with...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Pakistan suffered heavy casualties after its military clashed with Afghan border troops in the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recently.

Nov 02, 2019 12:25 IST

Rajnath Singh meets Afghan Chief Executive in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of Afghanistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Saturday.

Nov 02, 2019 12:23 IST

Intern'l laws, mechanisms need implementation without 'double...

Taskent (Uzbekistan) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Existing international laws and mechanisms are needed to be implemented without "double standards" to combat terrorists, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet here on Saturday.

Nov 02, 2019 11:43 IST

Rajnath Singh lays emphasis on economic cooperation at SCO...

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Saturday.

Nov 02, 2019 10:29 IST

Rami Ranger applauds Indian govt's efforts to spread teachings...

London [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Businessman Rami Ranger, a prominent member of the Indian community has applauded the efforts of the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread and promote the teachings of Sikh religion and its Gurus.

Nov 02, 2019 10:28 IST

USA: Chad Wolf named acting Homeland Security Chief

Washington [USA], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): The Under Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chad Wolf, has been named the next acting DHS chief, the White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

Nov 02, 2019 10:08 IST

Rajnath Singh attends SCO meeting in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here on Saturday.

Nov 02, 2019 08:58 IST

US refuses to discuss Russian-Chinese idea against...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has been refusing to launch negotiations on the initiative of Russia and China on preventing an arms race in space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Nov 02, 2019 08:02 IST

Attack on military in Mali leaves 53 personnel, 1 civilian dead

Bamako [Mali], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): An attack on Mali's Armed Forces in the country's eastern Indelimane area left 53 servicemen and one civilian dead, the country's Communication Minister Yaya Sangare said on Saturday.

Nov 02, 2019 07:06 IST

Trump mulls Iowa as location for signing US-China trade deal

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is planning to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Iowa and they will sign the 'phase one' of the trade agreement between the two nations.

Nov 02, 2019 07:02 IST

UK truck deaths case: Police says bodies of 39 people believed...

Essex [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Essex Police on Friday said that the bodies of 39 people found dead inside a refrigerated container truck in southeastern England last month are believed to be Vietnamese nationals.

Nov 02, 2019 06:38 IST

Ex-Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke pulls out of 2020 presidential race

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): Former Texas Congressman and Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke on Friday said that he has pulled himself out from the 2020 US presidential election.

