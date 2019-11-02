Darqad [Afghanistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Nine school children were killed in a blast in Tahkhar province's Darqad district on Saturday.
The children were on their way to school when the incident took place, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.
The nature of the blast is yet to be revealed. (ANI)
9 school children killed in blast in Afghanistan's Darqad district
ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:39 IST
