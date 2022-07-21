90 killed, many displaced due to heavy rains in South-West Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Torrential rains in Pakistan killed 90 people and displaced many in separate rain-related incidents during the recent monsoon season in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province since June 1, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Thursday.

A total of 63 people have also been injured during the period, said the PDMA in a situation report, adding that three persons were killed including a child over the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported.

The PDMA situation report said that more than 2,500 houses have been completely damaged, whereas 1,417 houses have been partly damaged in the recent rains.



Meanwhile, over 700 livestock animals were also killed in floods. Rescue and relief activities are in full swing in the province, according to the PDMA, adding that camps, ration bags, blankets, and other everyday life necessary stuff have been dispatched to the flood-hit areas.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted more heavy rains in various districts of the province from Friday to Tuesday, advising all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Due to heavy rainfalls across Pakistan, several incidents of people getting electrocuted have come to light.

Rainwater has accumulated on the main roads and streets and has caused a disruption in the flow of traffic, and the accumulated water has caused several vehicles and motorcycles to break down on the streets.

The downpour across the has caused several houses and villages to be submerged, standing crops and infrastructure was damaged and many remote areas were cut off from the rest of the population due to destroyed roads. (ANI)

