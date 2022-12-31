93 "terrorists" killed, 123 arrested in Bannu in 2022, says Pakistan's Official

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): At least 123 people, whom the Pakistani officials termed terrorists, were arrested and 93 were killed in an encounter in the Bannu region this year, The Nation reported citing Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar.

In a statement released on Thursday, Anwar said that their team had prevented a number of terror acts and crime incidents in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts through proactive policing.

He further said that proactive policing has helped them maintain the region's law and order. It also helped them to promote peace and curb in the region.

He said that during the outgoing year, police also captured five kidnappers and 20 extortionists who were involved in kidnapping for ransom and extortion of money, according to The Nation.

He said that 28 policemen were killed while performing their duties and 22 were wounded in different operations against terrorists and wanted outlaws.

The RPO said that besides dismantling terrorist groups and eliminating several important militants' commanders, the counter-terrorism department personnel seized 14 hand grenades, a suicide jacket and a heavy machine gun, 12 pistols, 4 rifles, 31 sub-machine guns, 3 rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) launchers along with as many shells during separate actions against militants.



Highlighting the role of the Ababeel Force in curbing street crimes, Anwar said that the force personnel equipped with modern weapons and ICT tools checked 200 vehicles and 250 bikes, and they held 165 persons for their involvement in street crimes, as per The Nation report.

Although RPO had highlighted the good work of security forces still the attack in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan continued.

The recent terrorist strike in Pakistan by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Bannu region and Sunday's multiple bomb blasts in Islamabad's I-10 sector shows that terror incidents have increased particularly after TTP called off their ceasefire with the government in November.

Security is being challenged daily by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist groups including Daesh/IS-K and Baloch insurgents.

The grave terrorist threat confronting Pakistan is evident from the Bannu hostage crisis ( Dec 19-21) followed by the Islamabad suicide attack by two suicide bombers including a female at I-10/4 on Dec 23 in which one policeman was killed and six others injured.

The Bannu operation ended in the wee hours of Dec 21 with 25 militants killed, three captured and seven surrendered. The JCO, who was held hostage and three soldiers were also killed.

Pakistani analysts and observers are concerned over the apathy of the KPK government and said that it is non-serious over increasing terrorist activities in the province and is focused on pleasing and serving Imran at Zaman Park residence and playing politics at his behest. (ANI)

