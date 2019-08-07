95 injured in Kabul attack, Taliban claims responsibility

Kabul [Afghanista], Aug 7 (ANI): At least 95 people, including women and children, were wounded in the car bombing which targetted the police district six (PD6) headquarters here on Wednesday.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast, according to TOLOnews.

Houses in close proximity to the PD6 headquarters have also been damaged. Earlier reports had suggested that 34 people had been wounded in the attack. (ANI)

