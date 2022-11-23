9th India-EU Foreign Policy, Security Consultations held in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The 9th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations were held in New Delhi on Tuesday, with both sides holding discussions the working of various institutional mechanisms between India and the EU, including on Cyber Security; Counter Terrorism; and Maritime Security.

The consultations were co-chaired by Secretary (West), MEA, Sanjay Verma, and Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, European External Action Service, Enrique Mora, an official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs read.



Both sides expressed satisfaction with the increased intensity and political momentum in the India-EU relationship, which began to develop during the 15th India-EU Summit in July 2020 and was further solidified by the India-EU Leaders' Meeting in May 2021.

"Secretary West @SanjayVermalFS co-chaired 9th India-EU Foreign Policy & Security Consultations with DSG Political Affairs Enrique Mora @eu_eeas. Discussions on bilateral cooperation & a wide-ranging exchange of views on global & regional developments," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter.





Key bilateral developments, including the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the latter's visit to India in April 2022 as chief guest for the Raisina Dialogue were also the focus of the talks.

The two sides also welcomed the progress in negotiations on the India-EU trade and investment agreements, in line with the decision taken during the Leaders' Meeting in May 2021. They expressed hope for the timely conclusion of negotiations, two rounds of which have already been concluded and agreed on the need for greater ambition in the implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership.

A review of various institutional mechanisms between India and the EU, including Cyber Security; Counter Terrorism; Maritime Security; and Disarmament & Non-Proliferation, also took place during the meeting and the possibility of further cooperation on security and defence aspects of the India-EU Strategic Partnership was also explored, the MEA release said.

The two sides resolved to collaborate closely in the run-up to the next India-EU Summit after exchanging opinions on local and international issues of shared concern. (ANI)

