A screenshot of Capital TV (Pakistan) where the claim is being made
Twitterati divided over reports that Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s image doesn't form in mirrors

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:02 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 29 (ANI): Reports about Pakistan's first lady Bushra Bibi's image not appearing in mirrors -- a claim made by the house staff of the country's Prime Minister -- had Twitter users divided.

 The claim about the 'Khatoon-e-Awal' (the first lady) was reported by Capital TV, Pakistan.

 Even as some Pakistani journalists alleged that the picture is photoshopped, a Pakistani source said that the news was actually run by the TV channel before being pulled off-air. 

 Before heading to attend 74th UNGA session in New York, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah with his wife Bushra Bibi. She was seen covered in burqa from head to toe. 

 Bibi is reportedly the first veil-wearing spouse of a Prime Minister of Pakistan. She is a faith healer and married the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan about six months before he came to power last year. (ANI)

